Nashville Sounds hopeful fans return with baseball

Major League Baseball begins negotiations Tuesday on returning to action around July 4th without fans.

The Nashville Sounds are hopeful that the return to action will include the Triple-A teams that feed into the big league rosters, but they also hope their return includes fans.

Sounds general manager Adam Nuse says some important meetings are coming up, “the fact that they’re saying no fans doesn’t work well in our business model. So, we don’t get TV revenue or any of that, we’re hopeful July 4th is real, with fans as well. Our whole business is creating a great fan experience.”

The Sounds have not laid off a single employee as they await their future. They are waiting for phase 2 of Mayor Cooper’s four phase plan to return to First Horizon Park.

While they are waiting for governments permission to return to the park Nuse says it will be up to baseball to decide if there are fans in the seats, ” I think it’s gonna be a Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball agreement between the two. If they don’t want their players playing in front of people there’s not much we can do about it but hopefully the star align that they allow that.”

With Nashville starting phase one Monday Nuse is also hopeful that July 4th would come along perfectly with phase four.