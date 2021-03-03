Nashville Sounds 2021 season delayed until May 4th

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Baseball fans will have to wait a little longer to attend a professional game in Music City. On Tuesday, Major League Baseball Professional Development Leagues announced last night the delay of the 2021 Triple-A championship season. The Nashville Sounds season won’t start until Tuesday, May 4.

The memorandum sent out by the MLB Commissioner says that the push back is happening “for health and safety reasons,” and that waiting four weeks will increase the likelihood that Minor League players may be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine prior to their assignment to affiliates located throughout the United States.

The Sounds will now open the 2021 season on the road in Toledo, Ohio against the Mud Hens on Tuesday, May 4.

Following a six-game series in Toledo, the Sounds will return home to First Horizon Park to host Opening Day against the Memphis Redbirds. Opening Day against the Redbirds marks the beginning of a 12-game, 13-day homestand to begin the revised 60-game home schedule.

“We were surprised with yesterday’s news of a delayed 2021 Triple-A season,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “While the news was certainly disappointing, our fans can take comfort in our efforts to provide a truly unforgettable season at First Horizon Park.”

And while the Sounds are planning on having fans at a limited capacity this upcoming season, Nuse said they continue to work with both Metro Nashville Public Health and Major League Baseball and will announce protocols for the 2021 season at a later date.