Nashville SC’s Tanner Dieterich uses new platform to support old stomping grounds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tanner Dieterich has had quite the start to his MLS career.

The midfielder was drafted to his hometown team in Nashville, helped hick off a franchise in his hometown and now nothing.

“Everyone’s dealing with it right, so luckily it’s not just us having to go through it. So we’re pretty fortunate to be in the position we are in. Looking for the grass is greener on the better side,” said Dieterich.

As he waits for the grass to get greener, he’s taking advantage of his new platform to help his old stomping grounds.

“Nashville means the world to me and it’s my city through and through, and I love it so much. One of my friends actaully texted me and said, “hey there’s this really cool opportunity, would you want to get involved?” and at that point it was a no brainer.”

The opportunity is Feed the Front line Nashville. It’s an organization that delivers meals to healthcare workers and those on the front line of the pandemic.

“It’s so easy during this time to just kid of say, “I’m staying healthy, I’m all good,” and just watch the world unfold, and so I’m competing with myself in some regard to get out there and try and make an impact the most I can,”

“The flood just happened in 2010, it was the 10-year anniversary, and this is going on and the tornadoes, and so it’s just unbelievable times, but it just shows what this city can do when times like that come against us. I have obviously been placed in an unbelievable spot to be able to use my platform, so I’m trying to go out there and make a difference.”