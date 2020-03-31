Breaking News
TDH: 2,239 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths in Tennessee
Nashville SC’s Jalil Anibaba talks at-home haircut tips as unofficial team barber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are a lot of people wondering when they will get a hair cut again.

With salons closed due to COVID-19 concerns and social distancing, many people are starting to look a little overgrown.

Not Nashville SC’s Jalil Anibaba.

The defender can cut his own hair and during preseason in Florida, he opened up shop to his teammates for hair cuts.

Anibaba has been cutting hair since college as a way to save money, but since then, it’s grown into a useful skill and a way to get to know his teammates better. He says the conversations and one-on-one time he gets with his “clients” provides a unique opportunity for connection.

Many out there are thinking about taking the plunge and learning how to cut their own hair, so Anibaba provided some starter tips. The most important thing he said to do is start small. Watch the full interview for more.

