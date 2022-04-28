NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced 48 extra-duty officers will staff multiple traffic posts and provide roving neighborhood security for Sunday’s Nashville SC inaugural soccer game in GEODIS Park at the Fairgrounds.

The officers will be at their posts beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Additional on-duty Midtown Hills Precinct officers will be available to assist as needed.

Metro police reminded fans attending the brand new stadium that on-site parking is limited and has been presold. Fans who do not have parking passes are encouraged to use a rideshare to GEODIS Park or choose a satellite parking area and take a shuttle bus. Click here for more info.

Rideshare drop off and pick up will be on Craighead Street. Ingress rideshare vehicles will access Craighead Street from Nolensville Pike. Egress rideshare vehicles will access Craighead Street from 8th Avenue South. Traffic on Craighead Street between Nolensville Pike & 8th Avenue South will be one-way, the direction to be switched between ingress and egress.

Fans are cautioned concerning parking in neighborhoods near GEODIS Park. Vehicles parked illegally, on private property without the owner’s consent, and those blocking driveways/entrances to private property or fire hydrants are subject to being ticketed and towed. Drivers are also strongly reminded to PARK SMART by not leaving firearms and valuables unsecured in vehicles.

Officers on traffic posts will manually control traffic signals and perform in-road traffic direction as dictated by the volume of vehicles. Traffic posts on Sunday include:

I-65 on & off ramps at Wedgewood Avenue

Wedgewood Avenue at Raines Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Lot Interim Driveway

Nolensville Pike at Wingrove Street

Nolensville Pike at Craighead Street

Nolensville Pike at Woodycrest Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Polk Avenue

Nolensville Pike at Vivelle Drive

Nolensville Pike at Glenrose Avenue

I-440 on & off ramps at Nolensville Pike

Bransford Avenue at Craighead Street

fans are also encouraged to arrive early for Sunday’s game at GEODIS Park.