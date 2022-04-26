NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Soccer Club principal owner John Ingram announced Tuesday Nashville native, actor and producer Reese Witherspoon, Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry and media and technology investor Jim Toth have joined the team’s ownership group.

The three joined as minority owners in the team. The announcement comes days before the team opens at its new home at GEODIS Park south of downtown Nashville.

“As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state. One of the things that my whole family is most excited about is Nashville Soccer Club! The opportunity to go as a family and watch a world class team compete has been such an incredible experience.” Witherspoon continued, “The team, the management and the players have worked so hard to build this amazing organization and community. So, I’m thrilled to announce that my husband, Jim Toth, and I have made an investment in the club and are now a part of the ownership group moving forward. On behalf of Jim and our children, we are thrilled to be a part of the NSC family!” Reese Witherspoon

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true,” said Henry. “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.” Derrick Henry

Henry is the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of an MLS team, according to a release.

The team will take the pitch at GEODIS Park for the first time on May 1 before a sellout crowd.

GEODIS Park is the largest soccer specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada. The construction of the stadium is wrapping up after employing more than 6,000 people over the course of construction – 49% of which were women or people of color, according to a release.