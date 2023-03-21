NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Soccer Club is going to the dogs, literally.

America’s VetDogs partnered with Nashville Soccer Club and Western Governors University – Tennessee to sponsor and co-raise the future service dog as a part of the organization’s Puppy with a Purpose Program.

(Courtesy: Guide Dog Foundation & America’s VetDogs)

The adorable new Nashville SC Pup is a male and 10 weeks old. He will undergo basic training and socialization with the club’s front-office staff, players and fans for the next 14 to 16 months, according to a release.

The pup will attend community events and select home matches to expose him to various environments that will help mold him into a confident and calm future service dog.

But the sweet little guy needs a name and fans can help choose his new moniker among three options via the @NashvilleSC Instagram.

“We are proud to support America’s VetDogs and this extraordinary program to uplift our first responders and veteran communities”, said Nashville SC Head of Community Engagement, Brandon Hill. “Service animals provide amazing benefits, new hope, and joy for many people in need; it is a privilege for our club, players, and fans to serve first responders and veterans in this way.”

Votes will be counted through Thursday and the pup’s name will be revealed in person at the March 25 match.

Fans can follow the pup on Instagram at @NSCPup.