Nashville SC: What you need to know about Music City’s MLS club

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new pro team has arrived in Music City and Nashville SC is finally making its Major League Soccer debut tonight at Nissan Stadium. You might be a soccer fan, or you might be new to the sport, so here is News 2’s guide to gearing up for the inaugural season.

Colors and Crest

Nashville Soccer Club’s (Nashville SC) team colors are electric gold and acoustic blue.

The club’s crest is a gold octagon with a monogram “N” and several vertical bars in blue. The vertical bars were chosen to represent sound waves and vibrations, referencing Nashville’s musical history. The club introduced the look in February 2019.

MLS Breakdown

There are two conferences in MLS – Eastern and Western. As an expansion team, Nashville has been added to the Western Conference, which also includes Colorado, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, LAFC, Minnesota, Portland, Real Salt Lake, San Jose, Seattle Sounders, Sporting KC, and Vancouver.

Where to see Nashville SC

Nashville SC will temporarily be playing at Nissan Stadium. The plan is to move to the Nashville Fairgrounds in a 27,500-seat soccer-specific stadium. The project was originally supposed to be finished by 2021, but the timeline has been pushed back. The new date is still to be determined.

Nashville SC Coach

Gary Smith leads the club and comes with a wealth of experience. The 51-year-old was a youth player for London-based Fulham before playing 10 years for mostly lower-league sides. As a coach, he won an MLS title with Colorado in 2010 and took the USL version of Nashville SC to the playoff twice in as many years.

Players to Watch

Daniel Rios is a striker and comes over from the USL version of Nashville SC where he led the team in scoring.

Randall Leal is a winger and known for his speed and technical work on the pitch.

Walker Zimmerman is a defender with a hard shot. He is familiar with MLS, playing for LAFC the past two years.

The Fanbase

Soccer gives a special name to its fans, they are called ‘Supporters,’ and Nashville SC’s group is called The Roadies.

Where to follow Nashville SC

