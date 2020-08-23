Nashville SC falls 2-0 at Atlanta United despite controlling game

Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martinez (10) and Nashville SC forward Daniel Rios (14) battle for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA, GA (WKRN) – We’ve seen this story before.

Nashville SC controls most of the game, but a few breakdowns and an inability to finish on chances leads to zero points.

The Boys in Gold lead in just about every statistical category on offense including 15 shots to Atlanta’s 5 and 7 corner kicks to Atlanta’s 2. But, chances mean nothing when they aren’t capitalized on.

The home team took the lead 6 minutes before halftime with a breakaway from Gonzalo “Pity Martinez coupled with an off-balance Walker Zimmerman provided an easy pass into the net.

The first goal against Nashville SC since March came as a result of a failed one on one chance from Alistair Johnston was well defended from Brad Guzan and taken the other way for a counter attack.

A similar situation presented itself in the 87th minute. Martinez capitalized off a counter attack with an rip from 18 yards out that went buzzing past Joe Willis. Neither Willis or any goalkeeper on the planet could have stopped that rocket.

“Other than Pity having those two great goals, I don’t remember Atlanta pressuring us a whole lot,” said Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty. “That’s when the frustration really kicks in is when you have a performance that you feel like you shouldn’t lose the game and you should at least come out of here with a point if you can be a little sharper, a little more clinical in the final third, but we’re not rewarding ourselves with all the hard work that we’re doing. That’s the frustrating part. That’s the part we have to work on and get better.”

Nashville SC travels to the Sunshine State to face Orlando City SC Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT.