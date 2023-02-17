NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s pro-soccer club, Nashville SC kicks off its fourth season next weekend with a tribute to one of country music’s all-time greats.

The club officially introduced the “Man in Black” jersey and uniform Friday morning. Soccer fans call them “kits.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The team partnered with the Cash estate on the design that features Johnny Cash’s signature on the back. Nashville SC is having a jersey release event tomorrow at Walk-of-Fame park in downtown Nashville that begins at 11:30 a.m.

“Nashville meant so much to my father, both as a historical music community and a welcoming home,” said John Carter Cash in a release. “Connecting the Cash legacy to Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer, and the joy it’s bringing to Nashville residents, would have made him proud. I’m delighted to see the Man in Black celebrated alongside the Boys in Gold.”

The team will be wearing the “Man in Black” jerseys for the season opener a week from Saturday against NYC FC at Geodis Park.