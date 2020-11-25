Nashville SC beats Toronto in MLS Playoffs

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Daniel Ríos scored in the 108th minute and Nashville beat the defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 1-0, becoming the first expansion team to win two MLS Cup playoff games.

Ríos followed Hany Mukhtar’s shot that Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got a hand on, and tapped it into the back of the net.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis sealed it with two close-range saves in the 121st minute, earning his MLS-leading 10th shutout of the season.

Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, will play on Sunday at Columbus in the semifinals.