NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville SC principal owner John Ingram announced Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and two-time MVP and NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo have joined the team’s ownership group.

Antetokounmpo’s brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, who all also play professional basketball, will join the ownership group as well.

Forsberg and Antetokounmpo join a robust and diverse ownership group whose most recent additions include Reese Witherspoon, her husband Jim Toth and Derrick Henry.

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

(Courtesy: Nashville SC)

“Nashville is the best sports city in the country, and I am extremely blessed to now be involved with two of our pro teams,” said Forsberg. “Our city is one big family and fanbase, and we support each other on and off the field. Nashville SC has been such a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn’t going to pass up. I grew up a Liverpool FC fan in Sweden, and after today I am happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!”

“My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece,” said Antetokounmpo. “I’ve always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Boys in Gold, and can’t wait to come to a match at GEODIS Park soon!”

“Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club’s commitment to being a global team,” said Ingram. “Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes – they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards, but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most.”