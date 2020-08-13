Nashville SC wins 1st game 1-0 at Dallas

David Accam scored in the 86th minute and Nashville SC won its first game ever in the MLS beating FC Dallas 1-0 Wednesday night.

It was the first game in five months for both teams. Nashville did not play a single game in the Orlando tournament because they were sent home after suffering a Covid-19 outbreak.

Nashville SC captain Dax McCarty picked up the 59th assist of his MLS career on the game winning goal. Joe Willis made five saves in goal for Nashville who improved to 1-2 for the season.

Nashville SC played the game without head coach Gary Smith who was held back because of Covid-19 testing that ultimately came back negative. Assistant Steve Guppy led the team in his place.

Dallas and Nashville will play again in Texas on Sunday before the rest of the league resumes play beginning Aug. 21.