Nashville SC to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium

Detail view of Nashville SC logo on player seats before the match against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville SC will welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium Tuesday night for the first time since the city was shut down to slow coronavirus.

It will be the team’s first home game with fans since Feb. 29.

Seven thousand fans will be allowed to attend. The team recommends arriving early as gates open 90 minutes before kickoff at 6 p.m.

Masks must be worn at all times, no tailgating will be allowed and guests are encouraged not to bring any bags in order to enter the gates as fast as possible.

Staff from Metro Public Health Department, the Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC will do a final walk through of the stadium Tuesday morning.

Players will again be tested Tuesday morning as they are every other day. Several players tested positive back in July and another new case was reported over the weekend. But despite many challenges, the team is thrilled to have fans for the first time since February.

“As our anthem says, never give up on you. It’s the same thing, we haven’t given up on one another. It’s been a challenge but I sometimes think that the challenges make you the strongest. Every challenge that you face, you overcome and we will continue to do that,” explained Nashville SC Chief of Staff Lindsey Paola.

“It’s definitely not the inaugural year that any of us envisioned but again, we’ve overcome every single hurdle between the tornado, covid, Orlando etc. and I think it’s just going to continue a good path for us,” said Paola.

Stadium security and public health officials will also keep a close eye on fans during the game to make sure all protocols are followed.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.