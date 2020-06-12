Nashville SC to begin full-team training Monday

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 29: The Nashville SC starting lineup pose for a photograph before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time since Major League Soccer paused the season mid-March, Nashville Soccer Club will hold full-team training Monday, June 15.

Segments of the team have been doing some voluntary small-group training, but Monday will begin the first day of mandatory practice.

This new level of training will be in preparation for the MLS is Back Tournament at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Once this period begins, the team will have three full weeks of full-team training before the tournament kicks off on July 8 through August 11.