Nashville SC still in Nashville

Nashville SC failed to leave Nashville for Orlando for the second straight day on Thursday because of issues with Covid-19.

The team actually made it to the airport Thursday night but was never able to get off the bus. The team put out this statement, “Nashville Soccer Club was unable to travel to Orlando, Fla. tonight as all results from the pre-travel screening tests had not been received at the scheduled time of departure. Nashville SC will now depart midday on Friday, July 3, pending receipt of all COVID-19 test results.”

Nashville SC was originally slated to leave Wednesday but did not after one player reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The team never confirmed or denied that report.

The MLS is hosting a return to play tournament in Orlando and Nashville SC is one of the first teams in action playing the Chicago Fire July 8th.