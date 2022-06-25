WASHINGTON (AP) – Defender Daniel Lovitz scored early, Hany Mukhtar followed with his third brace of the season and Nashville SC rolled to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.

Lovitz was in the right place in the 6th minute, pouncing on a deflection and hooking a kick just inside the left post for his first goal of the season, the third of his nine-year career and his second in three seasons with Nashville (8-5-5).

Mukhtar scored in the first minute of stoppage time on a nifty pass from Dax McCarty to give Nasville a 2-0 lead at halftime. Mukhtar’s second goal – and eighth of the season – came five minutes into the second half. Taxiarchis Fountas scored in the 59th minute for United (4-10-2).