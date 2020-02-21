Nashville SC receives warm welcome from fans at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – While all of the stadium drama consumed the city of Nashville, the team – Nashville SC, has been blissfully avoiding it down in Florida.

There, the group focused strictly on soccer and getting ready for their inaugural season in the Music City.

On Friday, the team returned from their preseason training camp in the sunshine state to a big group of yellow fans at BNA happy to welcome them home.

“That was amazing,” said Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman. “We got the heads up so we knew what was coming, but it was great finally meeting fans and interacting with them and seeing kids and their signs and posters. It was a warm welcome for sure.”

Beginning the preseason of a new MLS franchise in a different state than where the team calls home makes coming home that much sweeter.

“There is always something special about coming home after a long trip,” said Zimmerman. “The guys are buzzing, preseasons over with, and now we’re a week away from our first game. So having these fans here to welcome us definitely gives it more of a home feeling and we’re excited for next week.”

The season officially kicks off Saturday, February 29th at Nissan Stadium. Nashville SC hosts Atlanta FC.