Nashville SC readies for near full capacity home game

Nashville SC fans cheer during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It has been quite the ride since Nashville SC (1-0-4) began its journey into the MLS.

The team’s first home game as an MLS franchise broke a soccer attendance record in the state of Tennessee with 59,069 fans at Nissan Stadium.

That was over two years ago.

For the first time since then, the Boys in Gold will welcome in a near full capacity crowd when they face Austin FC.

As the team continues to build its fanbase in the Music City, they realize the opportunity ahead of them.

“This is not necessarily year two as it is year one – part two. To a degree it kind of feels like that,” said Nashville SC midfielder Alistair Johnston. “I understand this is a sports town. We’ve got the Predators in the playoffs right now. We know that if we perform well and we put a good product on the field that at the end of the day, that’s going to be a big selling point to people in this city and we want to give them something to rally around.”

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.