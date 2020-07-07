Nashville SC opening match in MLS is Back Tournament postponed after 5 players test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that the ‘MLS is Back’ Tournament Group A match between Nashville SC and Chicago Fire FC on July 8 has been postponed.
Since arriving in Orlando, five Nashville SC players have received confirmed positive tests for COVID-19.
Two of the players received the confirmed positive results during the weekend with the three other players receiving confirmed positive results Monday night.
Four other players have received inconclusive test results, and require further testing.
A release from Nashville SC states MLS will continue to evaluate the club’s participation in the tournament following the results of additional testing.
Further details regarding when the match will be played will be announced at a later date.
