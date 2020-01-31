Nashville SC offered to pay an additional $19 million for stadium deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – John Ingram, President and CEO of Nashville SC’s ownership group, sent a letter to Mayor John Cooper on Friday, offering up additional millions to help cover the planned Major League Soccer stadium.

The letter details Nashville SC’s proposal to offer an additional $19 million to go towards infrastructure work and absorbing $35 million of Metro lease payment guarantees. They would also redesign a 10-acre development “to ensure the 100 foot barrier to accommodate possible racing expansion.”

You can read the full letter here.

On Thursday MLS and Nashville SC expressed their disappointment in Mayor Cooper’s refusal to commit to the plans for a new soccer stadium.

MLS and Nashville SC said in a joint statement that they met with Cooper in New York at the MLS’s office. They said despite the broad support throughout Nashville, Cooper refuses to move forward with the plans for the stadium.

“For the past four months, Nashville SC has worked to make the stadium deal even better and has proposed a number of new solutions to satisfy his concerns,” the team said in the statement. “Even with these proposed new solutions, the Mayor today refused to commit to move forward with the demolition and the approved stadium plan.”