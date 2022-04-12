NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville SC is less than three weeks away from opening up its new stadium.

On Tuesday, the club held a “soft open” by inviting 3,500 fans and media members to witness the team’s first practice at their new home.

Media were taken on a tour of the stadium and learned more about the intentional design of the new park. The architecture features industrial elements to mirror the style of the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

Dark beams hang over the concourse and are visible from outside the stadium as to fit with the ascetic of the area.

You won’t see bright signs or loud visuals. The design is simple, classic and blends in with the neighborhood.

Geodis Park features just one wide concourse as opposed to multiple for each level. It is a way to play into the community aspect of attending a game. The intention was to bring fans together in one area while also making it easy to see the game while on the concourse.

As for the players, after what will be 8-straight away games, Geodis Park is exactly where they can’t wait to come home to.

“It has been 3 years and now we’re 3 weeks away, which seems really close, but everything’s just been slow and steady,” said Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman. “We’ve just kind of incrementally grown as a club, grown as a team and so it’s definitely kind of reaching that point where opening the stadium really is the climax of… boom. Here we are. Year 3. It’s going to be the start of a new chapter and I think we’re all pumped to open the new stadium.”

The pressure is on to extend the impressive streak of no losses at home in 2021. Even though “home” is no longer Nissan Stadium, the team is eyeing a perfect record at their new home.

“It’s a great streak to be a part of. Not a lot of teams have done that. For us to continue that home streak, even though it’s a different building, we’re in Nashville, so we’re going to keep that going for as long as we can,” said Zimmerman.

Nashville SC plays its first game at Geodis Park on May 1st.