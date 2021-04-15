Nashville SC gives fans an inside look at its new stadium site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Major League Soccer season is right around the corner, and while Nashville Soccer Club will play its home games at Nissan Stadium this season, its future home is coming along nicely.

On Thursday, Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre and Metro Council Member Colby Sledge provided the first-ever in-person tour as construction continues at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

“Every week I’m fortunate to be able to come down here and you see how it has moved on. You stand here today and we’ve got upper section of concrete, two more sides of steel and it’s really starting to feel real,” said Ayre.

Nashville SC provides tour to show progress of new stadium.

Concrete for stands has been put in at Nashville SC’s new stadium.

There is still a lot of work to be done, but Ayre said the excitement with fans is already starting to build, knowing they’ll have a “soccer specific” home to cheer on Nashville SC.

“There is nothing like having a venue for your team, being with your fans and supporters in your seat, enjoying the atmosphere. We want it to be a staple for Nashville,” added Ayre.

The tour is a series of events to celebrate its season opener against FC Cincinnati at Nissan Stadium on April 17.

The stadium is set to open in May 2022.