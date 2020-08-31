Nashville SC gets first home victory taking down Inter Miami 1-0

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 29: Detail view of Nashville SC logo on player seats before the match against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville SC didn’t get to celebrate in front of its Supporters, but the ‘Boys in Gold’ did come away with the 1-0 victory Sunday over Inter Miami CF at Nissan Stadium.

It was Anibal Godoy’s score off a deflection in the 53rd minute, giving Nashville three points and breaking a two-game losing streak.

This was also was Nashville SC’s first home victory. It was the club’s first home game since a 2-1 defeat to Atlanta United FC on Feb. 29 in its inaugural MLS match.

Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made five saves in the victory/shutout. Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Luis Robles made one save.

Nashville SC is back at home taking on Orlando City SC at 7:30 p.m.