Nashville SC gears up for first home game since February

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Nashville SC hasn’t played a home game in its inaugural season since February 29th, falling to Atlanta United FC 2-1. That will change on Sunday, when the ‘Boys in Gold,’ host Inter Miami CF at Nissan Stadium.

Nashville SC head coach Gary Smith said it will be good for his players to finally enjoy the benefits of playing on their own pitch, in their own town.

“When you play at a pro-level you realize that the simple things become the things that help you push towards your best performance. You get up, you’re in your own environment, you have your own food of choice, a routine during the day and there is no waiting around,” said Smith.

Maybe having that extra appreciation of surrounding will give this team a little spring in their step. Nashville SC is coming off two straight losses and has only combined for one goal in the last three games. While he didn’t call out specific lines, Smith put an emphasis on being more clinical in front of goal.

“I’ve looked at the past three games, we’ve created opportunities, very good openings and have some nice attacking play. Unfortunately, if you don’t score goals then you look at what is going on in a more negative fashion,” added Smith.

Fans aren’t particularly happy with the lack of scoring, and Smith understands their frustrations, however he is hopeful that the team will get back on track after having some time to recover both mentally and physically.

As for their opponent, this will be the first time Nashville will battle with Inter Miami, who is also an expansion team.

“What we do know is that they had a terrific result against Orlando just over a week ago and I’m sure they’re full of confidence after that. What they will find out is that traveling and playing on the same day is not as easy as it looks, as we’ve had to suffer that,” said Smith.

While Smith expects a tough match, he does feel good about playing at home and is looking forward to a full group of supporters in the stands.

Nashville SC will kick things off with Inter Miami CF Sunday at 7:30 p.m.