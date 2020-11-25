Nashville SC beats Toronto in MLS Playoffs

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Daniel Ríos scored in the 108th minute and Nashville beat the defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC 1-0, becoming the first expansion team to win two MLS Cup playoff games.

Ríos followed Hany Mukhtar’s shot that Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got a hand on, and tapped it into the back of the net.

Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis sealed it with two close-range saves in the 121st minute, earning his MLS-leading 10th shutout of the season.

Nashville, which had three goals called back for being in an offside position, will play on Sunday at Columbus in the semifinals.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories