Nashville SC battles back for 2-2 draw vs CF Montreal

Nashville SC midfielder Dax McCarty, left, dribbles the ball against CF Montréal’s Samuel Piette during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It seemed like Déjà vu for Nashville SC on Saturday, battling back for the 2-2 draw versus CF Montreal at Nissan Stadium.

It was another slow start for the home team, and despite never trailing by multiple goals at Nissan Stadium in 2020, Nashville has overcome such a deficit twice to begin this season with both games ending with the same score.

After CF Montreal scored two goals in the first half, Jhonder Cádiz headed in a Randall Leal cross in the 54th minute, and Hany Mukhtar found the net in the 77th minute to even up the score.

Nashville will host Inter Miami CF next Sunday, for the first time since knocking its 2020 expansion partners out of the MLS Cup Playoffs Play-In round in November.