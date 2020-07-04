Nashville SC arrives in Orlando ahead of ‘MLS is Back’ tournament

ORLANDO, Florida (WKRN) – After a tumultuous journey, Nashville SC has officially arrived in Orlando.

The plan was to leave Wednesday to arrive a full week before their first game on July 8, but due to issues with receiving COVID-19 test results, their plane never took flight.

On Thursday, the team was actually made it to the airport, unlike on Wednesday, but was never able to get off the bus. The team put out this statement, “Nashville Soccer Club was unable to travel to Orlando, Fla. tonight as all results from the pre-travel screening tests had not been received at the scheduled time of departure. Nashville SC will now depart midday on Friday, July 3, pending receipt of all COVID-19 test results.”

It wasn’t easy, but Friday afternoon the team arrived at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports.

“Well, it’s great to finally be here, that’s for sure,” said head coach Gary Smith. “The last couple of days have been quite confusing for the group. Two flights pretty much canceled, some disruption from within the group, it was quite confusing. In the end as to how we were going to get down here and finally we are.”

Nashville SC opens up the tournament Wednesday against the Chicago Fire at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.