Nashville SC and Atlanta United meet in another Southern showdown

NASHVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 29: Dax McCarty #6 of the Nashville SC passes the ball during the first half against the Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It’s been a 172 days since Nashville SC opened up its inaugural season at Nissan Stadium. Nashville fell to Atlanta United 2-1, but the team did shine in the National spotlight, with over 60,000 supporters on hand.

Now it’s time for Round 2 of this Southern showdown, with Nashville SC making a quick road trip to take on Atlanta United at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

After being booted out of the ‘MLS is Back’ Tournament, the Boys in Gold went unbeaten in a two game series at FC Dallas, winning 1-0 and drawing nil-nil. That collection of points has them sitting 11th in the standings.

Nashville SC is new to big leagues, but has quickly identified themselves as a defensive-minded club. Head Coach Gary Smith has earned the trust of his players, meanwhile Atlanta is in a different situation, losing Frank de Boer after a “mutual termination” following a lackluster MLS is Back performance. Interim manager Stephen Glass takes over the club, which is currently in 7th on six points.

And be on the lookout for Dax McCarty to continue his climb up the Major League Soccer all-time appearance list for field players.

Nashville SC’s captain currently has 365 career appearances, 125 behind the 490 made by Real Salt Lake’s Kyle Beckerman, the league’s all time appearance leader for field players. Assuming McCarty will play against Atlanta, he’ll move into a tie for eighth on the all-time list.

Start time for Saturday’s game between Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT).