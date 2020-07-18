Predators plan to pack a few essentials for trip to Canada

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In just 14 days, the Nashville Predators will make Edmonton, their temporary home for what they hope will be through the start of October, when the Stanley Cup Finals conclude.

But this isn’t your usual road trip during the regular season, or even the playoffs. NHL teams don’t know how long their stay will be in the bubble and that is definitely leaving some players, like Predators’ centerman Colton Sissons, a little uneasy.

“That is a good question. I’ve had some anxiety about packing already, honestly. I’m going to pack a lot of sweats and comfortable clothes,” said Sissons.

With strict protocols in place in Canada, players are planning on spending a lot time in their rooms, when there not on the ice. Centerman Kyle Turris said he doesn’t plan on packing too many things, but he will have his computer on hand to check in with his family.

“Just my computer to be able to FaceTime with my family, maybe a couple books,” said Turris.

Besides, playing video games, books seem to be a popular choice by the Preds.

“I just bought an Amazon Kindle the other day, so I have that in order to get on a ‘mental sweat’ and not just watch TV all the time,” added Sissons.

While Sissons admits he hasn’t thought what books he’ll download, head coach John Hynes has a recommendation. He already finished “The Splendid and the Vile, a book about Winston Churchill, and plans to read it for the second time while in Edmonton.

“When you think about him, it’s not just about the great speeches that he did, but how he was able to inspire people with what he did. I was able to read it during the pause, but it’s one of those books that I think you can pick up a ton more during the second read,” said Hynes.

And then there are some guys like Preds’ forward Craig Smith, who don’t need a lot to stay occupied.

“Push-ups and sit-ups,” said Smith (while laughing).

Jokes aside, Smith will likely add all of that into his daily routine, as for the packing part, he’s still trying to figure that out.

“I don’t know what the situation is going to look like up there, if it’s going to be a regular road-type of deal, then we’ll have to make something work. I’m not planning on bringing too much stuff, but if I can sneak the guitar in there, that would be nice,” added Smith.

The Nashville Predators begin their journey in Edmonton on August 2nd, against the Arizona Coyotes.