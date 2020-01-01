Stars host Predators at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Texas-sized Winter Classic

The Nashville Predators go through hockey practice at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 before playing in the NHL Winter Classic against the Dallas Stars on New Year’s Day. (AP Photo/Stephen Hawkins)

DALLAS (AP/WKRN) – The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators in a Texas-sized Winter Classic.

The annual NHL showcase is going to be one big outdoor game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium, with more than 84,000 fans expected.

50 minutes until puck drop. The players are on the ice! #WinterClassic #Preds pic.twitter.com/pHCyAhuD6o — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 1, 2020

That would make it the second-largest crowd ever for an NHL game.

The stadium is best known as the site for the annual college football rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas. The Dallas Cowboys also played at the stadium during their first 12 seasons, from 1960 to 1971.

Part of the Texas State Fair midway is just outside the historic stadium, including a 212-foot high Ferris wheel and other carnival rides. It will be open for those with tickets before and after the NHL’s southernmost outdoor game. The boots belonging to the fair’s iconic 55-foot talking cowboy will be near the rink with an oversized, ranch-style entry arch.

This will be the first outdoor game for both teams.