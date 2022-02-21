NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Pekka Rinne says he has the tissues ready.

He’s a self-proclaimed “softie,” but this week it’s not only understandable, it’s warranted.

On Thursday, the decorated goaltender is set to become the first player in Predators’ history to have his number retired.

Monday’s media car-wash was just the start of a celebratory week for the player who spent 15 seasons in Smashville.

News 2’s Emily Proud sat down with Rinne one-on-one and he said he hopes people will remember him in the years to come.

But, when your jersey goes up, it guarantees Smashville immortality. For Rinne, though, it’s not just about fans remembering what he accomplished, he actually has someone else in mind.

“I don’t think there’s a higher honor,” Rinne said. “This is pretty amazing thing to me and obviously it’s going to be a memory that’s going to last a lifetime. I’m already picturing myself bringing my son back to the arena and my number 35 is hanging down from the rafters. It’s a pretty special feeling and it kind of gives me goosebumps to even think about.”

The best way to verbalize just how humble Rinne is, is what happened before he sat down to talk. He stuck out his hand and introduced himself by saying, “Hi, I’m Pekka.” Yeah, we know.

Now, once that No. 35 is hung, everyone for years to come will know.

The Predators will hold Rinne’s official jersey retirement during Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.

The full one-on-one conversation can be viewed in the video player above.