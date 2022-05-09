NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following a record-breaking regular season, Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi was named a Norris trophy finalist for the second time.

The award for the best defenseman in the NHL will be announced during the Conference Finals and Stanley Cup Final.

Josi is a finalist alongside Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and the Preds’ current Playoff opponent, Colorado’s Cale Makar.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Josi became the highest-scoring defenseman in 29 years and broke a Predators single-season points record with 96 total points. Paul Kariya held the previous record of 86.

In the 2019-20 season, Josi became the first Nashville blueliner to win the Norris trophy.

Nashville plays in a Game 4 against the Avalanche tonight in hopes of avoiding the franchises’ first-ever playoff sweep.