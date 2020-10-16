Preds using grant for girls’ hockey, learn-to-skate programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators will use a half-million-dollar grant to develop girls’ hockey and learn-to-skate programs in Middle Tennessee during the next two years.

The girls’ hockey program will allow 350 girls to participate in a 15- to 20-week training program led by USA Hockey certified coaches at both Ford Ice Centers, the Predators said in a news release. In addition to a full season of hockey, the funds will be used to host two tournaments free of entry fee.

The Predators’ Go Skate program will also benefit from the grant. The entry-level ice-skating program is designed to help people learn how to skate and the different styles of skating. The funds will allow 600 young people to participate during the next two years.

The Predators and Ford Ice Centers in conjunction with the National Hockey League and the NHL Players’ Association will present the programs as part of the league’s Industry Growth Fund.

