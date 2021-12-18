NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Hockey League announced Saturday the Nashville Predators will have their games postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the NHL’s holiday break in schedule on December 26.

The announcement comes due to concern over the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases as well as the potential for the virus to spread in the coming days.

Nashville’s postponed games include December 19 at Carolina, December 21 vs. Winnipeg and December 23 at Florida.

Other teams affected include the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins, like the Predators, will have their games postponed through the league’s holiday break in schedule on December 26. Boston’s postponed games include December 18 at Montreal, December 19 at Ottawa, December 21 vs. Carolina and December 23 vs. Colorado.

Toronto and Vancouver have each had players enter COVID protocol over the past two days, and as a result, Saturday, December 18’s Toronto vs. Vancouver game, as well as Sunday, December 19’s Arizona vs. Vancouver and Toronto vs. Seattle games have been postponed.

The decision was made by the NHL’s, the NHLPA’s and the teams’ medical groups and the league is in the process of reviewing and revising its regular season schedule.

The NHL says the Bruins, Predators, Maple Leafs and Canucks organizations have followed, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their players, staff and communities.