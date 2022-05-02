NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. announced Monday the return of Preds Party in the Park in downtown Nashville.

The outdoor viewing party will take place on both Saturday, May 7, and Monday, May 9, for at least Games 3 and 4 of Round 1 of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The viewing party for the home playoff games are hosted at Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located across Rep. John Lewis Way from Bridgestone Arena.

The parties are free and open to the public for fans who don’t have tickets to give everyone chance to cheer on the team.

Music City Walk of Fame Park will open two hours prior to game time. A large video screen will show the game feed while food and drink options will be available for purchase on site. DJ Robert Luke will provide entertainment. Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs. Click here to see the full list of House Rules.)

Preds Party for Round 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 7, Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Viewing party opens at 1:30p.m. and puck drops at 3:30 p.m. (All times Central Time. Event details subject to change.)

Game 4: Monday, May 9, Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Viewing party opens at 6:30 p.m. and puck drops at 8:30 p.m. (All times Central Time. Event details subject to change.)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 13, Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators. Time: TBD

The party is hosted and produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp in support of the Nashville Predators.