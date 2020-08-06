Preds Foundation helps turn ice into artwork at Bridgestone Arena

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Every year, the Nashville Predators hold their annual Bridgestone Arena ‘Paint the Ice’ event with hundreds of season ticket holders in attendance. The Covid-19 pandemic may have prevented that from happening this year, but it didn’t spoil all the fun.

The Preds Foundation decided to downsize things a bit, hosting four non-profit groups that are directly connected with some of the players. These were the groups involved in the event:

Make-A-Wish – Asher Collier, who was signed to a contract last March, and his family

Nashville Inner City Ministries and Metro Nashville Officers – Leadership group

Friends Life – Friends of Roman from Friends Life, a SuperGrant recipient

Lighthouse Christian School – Students from On Ice with Ekky clinic

Any other season, these groups usually get to enjoy a full season of making visits to the arena, spending time with individual players, but this year has been the exception. Vice President of Community Relations, Rebecca King enjoyed seeing the smiles on so many faces as they reunited.

“We do so much with these groups and we’ve missed them, so bringing them back to Bridgestone Arena has been fun. We are also teaching these kids you don’t have to use pen and paper to express creativity,” said King.

The kiddos enjoyed showcasing their artistic skills with a paint brush, on an icy canvas and with the Predators being on the brink of elimination, there were plenty of encouraging messages ‘painted’ out for the team to read.

“We’re going to take pictures of all this artwork and send it up to the bubble so the guys can see that we are cheering for Smashville. Having a quiet arena is hard when you score and we are cheering loud from Nashville,” added King.

And no matter if the Predators win or lose on Friday, there will be no hockey played at Bridgestone Arena until next season, so the ice is scheduled to be melted sometime next week.