Preds expecting big crowds for season opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —With preseason now over the Predators are looking to start the 2019 schedule off with a win.

Thursday the Preds take on the Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. inside Bridgestone Arena in what should be a playoff like atmosphere.

What can fans expect this season? One feature you can’t miss is the new FangVision scoreboard. At nearly 300 percent larger and 450 percent higher resolution fans are in for a real treat.

For fans looking to take in the game in a new space, look no further than the new Happy and Harry’s Taproom. This premium space allows for groups up to 50 people. Fans willing to pay a little extra will take in the game with unlimited food and drink, you even get VIP parking. For more information click here: https://www.bridgestonearena.com/premium-seating

Do you plan on bringing a bag to the game? Fans will be asked to abide by the “Clear or No Bag” policy in order to use the new express lanes, but for times when a bag is necessary, X-ray machines at five entrances will make things move more quickly. For more information about the bag policy click here: https://www.bridgestonearena.com/assets/img/Web_ApprovedBags-Express-1050×600-54c0f9f3e0.jpg

There is always excitement building around the first game and there will also be plenty for fans to do before the game. The Plaza will be the place to be with music, food and plenty of fun. Then starting at 3:30 p.m. fans can line up outside in the plaza for the 2019 Gold Walk. Predators players, coaches and broadcasters will walk the gold carpet into the arena, once they get inside, fans will be let in as well.

Every fan in attendance will receive an LED bracelet and a Central Division Champions mini banner.