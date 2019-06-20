Predators Wayne Simmonds wins Mark Messier Leadership Award

The Nashville Predators picked up a win at the NHL’s Awards Show Wednesday night with forward Wayne Simmonds winning the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award.

That award is presented annually to the player that presents the greatest leadership on and off the ice and plays a leading role in growing hockey in the community.

The other candidates were Calgary’s Mark Giordano and Carolina’s Justin Williams. People from around the league list candidates for the award, but the winner is picked by Messier annually.

Simmonds reached the 800-game milestone while splitting the season between the Predators and Philadelphia Flyers (17-13—30 in 79 GP).