Predators sign forward Rocco Grimaldi

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rocco Grimaldi won his arbitration case with the Nashville Predators earning a $1-million deal for the 2019-20 season.

The Predators announced the deal Tuesday night after the independent arbitrator heard the case Sunday.

The 26-year old Grimaldi is coming off the best year of his career with 5 goals and 8 assists in 53 games. He was also the Predators biggest bright spot in the playoffs scoring a team high 3 post season goals in five games.

Grimaldi was originally selected 33rd in the 2011 NHL Draft by Florida, but has only 90 NHL games to his resume. He has been a prolific scorer in the AHL with 80 goals and 92 assists in 247 career games.