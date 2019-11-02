Predators reveal vintage jerseys for Winter Classic game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators unveiled a new throwback jersey on Saturday morning with a banner on Broadway to get fans excited for the 2020 Winter Classic game.

The Preds will face off against the Dallas Stars at the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1 for the 12th annual outdoor game. This will be the first time the team will hit the ice outside.

Traditionally teams create a special throwback jersey for the game. Predators President/CEO Sean Henry said it was about a year long process to design the concept with Adidas and the NHL.

“We weren’t around in the 50s, the Stars weren’t around in the 50s. But the idea was how do we take our great game and have fun with our logo a little bit and that’s what the patch is for,” Henry said. “You know it really makes you think you’re wearing a varsity jacket in the 50s.”

Henry said the team will debut the jerseys in Dallas for the Winter Classic, but expects the team will bring them back at least two more times during the regular season.