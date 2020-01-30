Predators make up for mistakes, come back to beat Caps 5-4

Nashville Predators right wing Rocco Grimaldi (23) celebrates his goal with defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Nashville Predators showed some promise amid a disappointing season by beating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a weird game that featured a bad goaltender turnover and a worse own-goal.

Yannick Weber scored the go-ahead goal with 4:37 left in the third period.

Nashville moved within four points of the final playoff position in the Western Conference and improved to 4-4 under new coach John Hynes.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves to make up for handing the puck to Alex Ovechkin for his 693rd career goal and compensating for teammate Nick Bonino shooting the puck off him and into their own net. Washington had its winning streak snapped at four.