Predators fans can now buy single-game tickets

NASHVILLE, Tenn.(WKRN) – Predators fans can now get their hands on single-game tickets.

Tickets sales started at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fans will be able to enjoy a brand new scoreboard at Bridgestone Arena this year.

News 2 talked with the Predators CEO Sean Henry and he said that even though the scoreboard will not be the biggest in the NHL, that’s the way he likes it.

Henry said, “You know a lot of buildings design the biggest one there is and you find yourself looking up and watching it, as opposed to looking down and watching the ice or the stage or the court, and that’s what you want. So this board will allow our fans to celebrate the game they do the way they do it and bring it to life a little differently. Unique design to fit our unique building from a fanbase standpoint to the actual structure itself.

The Predators will open up the season on October 3 against the Minnesota Wild.