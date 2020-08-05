Predators fall to Coyotes 4-1, now on the brink of elimination

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 05: Jarred Tinordi #24 of the Nashville Predators and Phil Kessel #81 of the Arizona Coyotes fight for the puck in the third period in Game Three of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 05, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Conor Garland and Taylor Hall each scored in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Wednesday.

Christian Dvorak scored on Arizona’s first shot, and the Coyotes scored three in the third for the victory capped by Carl Soderberg’s empty-netter.

The Predators thought they had a 2-1 lead 1:13 into the third period on a goal by Kyle Turris, but the Coyotes won their challenge of offside with Nashville center Matt Duchene found over the blue line on review.

Now the Coyotes can eliminate the sixth-seeded Predators in Game 4 on Friday in this best-of-five qualifying series. Puck drop set for 1:30 pm (CT).