Predators continue to push for a playoff spot

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: Roman Josi #59 of the Nashville Predators (C) celebrates his power-play at 11:36 of the third period against the New York Islanders at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum on December 17, 2019 in Uniondale, New York. The Predators defeated the Islanders 8-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Predators had a hot start to this current road trip at 2-0, before falling to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

While the Preds won’t get the sweep of Western Canada, they do get the chance to collect six out of eight points, if they can get the win in Vancouver on Monday night.

After struggles at home, road trips have certainly been the remedy for the Predators in the recent weeks. They’re 15-10-3 away from Bridgestone Arena, and just 11-11-4 on home ice. However, right now every single point matters when it comes to getting back in a playoff spot, something the Predators haven’t done since Nov. 13.

Nashville is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to capturing a Wild Card spot. The Winnipeg Jets have won three straight and hopped to the top spot over the weekend, with 63 points. Below the Jets, the Calgary Flames, with 62 points. Arizona is one point back of jumping into position and the Predators have 59 points, still playing catchup.

There is opportunity to get back in the mix tonight with a win against the Canucks, the only negative, it might be tough to accomplish with the Flames and Coyotes also playing Monday night games.

While time isn’t necessarily running out for Nashville to make the post season, things are getting more urgent as we approach Mid-February. So if you’re a Predators fan, get used to checking the standings almost every day because this battle for the Wild Card might come down to the very end.