Predators close in on Matt Duchene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A courtship that has gone on for years is finally paying off for the Nashville Predators, who will sign center Matt Duchene Monday, according to multiple reports.

Pierre LeBrun from The Athletic reports the contract will be worth $56-million over 7-years.

Predators general manager David Poile has tried trading for Duchene more than once, but each time was not able to strike a deal for the third overall pick of the 2009 draft.

With the Predators struggling to score, especially on the power play last season, Poile made the drastic move of trading away star defenseman PK Subban to free up $9-million in cap space and give him the money he needed to sign a center who will lead the Preds 1st of 2nd line.

Duchene has 232 career goals and 315 career assists bolstering the Preds offense what was the NHL’s worst power play last season.

Duchene was seen with Poile and Predators head coach Peter Laviolette last week in Nashville during the league’s negotiating period.

Free agency officially begins Monday at 11 a.m., that is when the Predators can officially, finally, add Duchene.