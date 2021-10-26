Predators beat Sharks in Nashville, again 3-1

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) is congratulated by defenseman Mattias Ekholm (14) after the Predators beat the San Jose Sharks in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight to improve to 3-4 this season.

Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made 23 saves for the Sharks, which have lost two in a row following their season-opening four-game winning streak.

The Predators have owned the Sharks in Music City, they are 12-1-1 against San Jose in their last 14 games at Bridgestone Arena.