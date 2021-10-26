Predators beat Sharks in Nashville, again 3-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuse Saros made 28 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.
Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, winners of two straight to improve to 3-4 this season.
Timo Meier had a goal and James Reimer made 23 saves for the Sharks, which have lost two in a row following their season-opening four-game winning streak.
The Predators have owned the Sharks in Music City, they are 12-1-1 against San Jose in their last 14 games at Bridgestone Arena.