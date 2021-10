Nashville Predators center Tommy Novak (82) and Los Angeles Kings left wing Carl Grundstrom (91) fight for the puck in front of Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) in the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Matt Duchene and Tanner Jeannot scored in the third period to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for Nashville.

Anze Kopitar had the lone goal and Calvin Petersen made 29 saves for Los Angeles. Kopitar has five goals and three assists just three games into the season.

Nashville’s Filip Forsberg played his 500th game of his career – all with the Predators.