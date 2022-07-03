NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Grant Mismash and defenseman Philippe Myers.

McDonagh, 33, is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, two-time All-Star and former NHL captain who just played in his third consecutive Stanley Cup Final as a member of the Lightning in 2021-22. He scored four goals and tallied 26 points in 71 regular season games for Tampa Bay. He also blocked 137 shots, the most among Lightning skaters and his +15 rating and 22:27 average ice time were good for both the third-most among team defensemen.

Last postseason, the blueliner recorded five points (one goal and four assists) and average 22:26 of ice time, the second highest mark on the team.

“Ryan McDonagh is the ultimate team player who will bring experience and leadership to our lineup,” Poile said. “A former captain of the New York Rangers, a two-time Stanley Cup winner and four-time Stanley Cup finalist, we couldn’t be more thrilled that he waived his no movement clause to come to Nashville. With the ability to play in any situation, he immediately strengthens our defensive corps.”

McDonagh is a veteran of 12 NHL seasons and 783 total games. He brings extensive postseason experience to the Predators, having skated in 185 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, 30 more than the next-closest NHL player in that time span.

In addition to his two Stanley Cup championships and three Stanley Cup Final appearances with Tampa Bay, McDonagh also reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 as a member of the New York Rangers. During that run to the Cup Final, he led all NHL defensemen in assists with 13 and also led the league in plus-minus in the 2021 postseason with a +18 rating. He has reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in each of his 12 NHL seasons.