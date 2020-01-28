Nylander scores in fourth straight, Leafs beat Predators 5-2

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Justin Holl (3) moves the puck ahead of Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64), of Finland, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs over the Nashville Predators 5-2.

Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost of three of four.

Both teams played their first game in more than a week after their bye week and the league’s All-Star break. Nashville’s Pekka Rinne finished with 26 saves.